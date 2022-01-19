Ayushmann Khurrana's next is Aanand L. Rai-backed 'An Action Hero'
After delivering a remarkable performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana is diving into a new genre, action. And, An Action Hero will be his debut film in that sense, for which he will head to London this month end to commence its shooting schedule. The movie is being backed by Aanand L. Rai via his Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
Why does the story matter?
- Be it Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Andhadhun, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Khurrana's films have always tried subjects out of the box.
- And his performances in all these films have been exemplary. Due to such positive factors, those movies have done well commercially, too.
- So, him fighting goons like a typical Bollywood action star will be an interesting watch indeed.
An out-of-the-box entertaining story, Rai describes the film
Even though the film is billed as an actioner, it will have humor too and sarcastic one at that. As per Rai, it is "an out-of-the-box entertaining story." "We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character," he said in a statement. Meanwhile, Kumar said the movie has a "fresh and quirky storyline."
We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London: Kumar
"We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L. Rai's stable," the business honcho added. An Action Hero was announced last year in October with a teaser. It marks Anirudh Iyer's directorial debut. He was an assistant director to Rai for Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).
'Absolutely loved the script of 'Action Hero.' It's zany, fresh'
"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero. It's zany, fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for," Khurrana had said earlier.
These are other films of Khurrana
Separately, the 37-year-old actor will next be seen in Doctor G, a medical drama that releases on June 17, 2022. Rakul Preet Singh is his co-actor in this Anubhuti Kashyap-directorial. Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha will have supporting roles. He also has Anek, directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. T-Series is the co-producer of this film. It is slated to release this March.