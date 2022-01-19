Ayushmann Khurrana's next is Aanand L. Rai-backed 'An Action Hero'

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 19, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

'An Action Hero' marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L. Rai

After delivering a remarkable performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana is diving into a new genre, action. And, An Action Hero will be his debut film in that sense, for which he will head to London this month end to commence its shooting schedule. The movie is being backed by Aanand L. Rai via his Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Context Why does the story matter?

Be it Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Andhadhun, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Khurrana's films have always tried subjects out of the box.

And his performances in all these films have been exemplary. Due to such positive factors, those movies have done well commercially, too.

So, him fighting goons like a typical Bollywood action star will be an interesting watch indeed.

Information An out-of-the-box entertaining story, Rai describes the film

Aanand L. Rai

Even though the film is billed as an actioner, it will have humor too and sarcastic one at that. As per Rai, it is "an out-of-the-box entertaining story." "We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character," he said in a statement. Meanwhile, Kumar said the movie has a "fresh and quirky storyline."

Details We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London: Kumar

"We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L. Rai's stable," the business honcho added. An Action Hero was announced last year in October with a teaser. It marks Anirudh Iyer's directorial debut. He was an assistant director to Rai for Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).

Quote 'Absolutely loved the script of 'Action Hero.' It's zany, fresh'

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero. It's zany, fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for," Khurrana had said earlier.

Projects These are other films of Khurrana

Separately, the 37-year-old actor will next be seen in Doctor G, a medical drama that releases on June 17, 2022. Rakul Preet Singh is his co-actor in this Anubhuti Kashyap-directorial. Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha will have supporting roles. He also has Anek, directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. T-Series is the co-producer of this film. It is slated to release this March.