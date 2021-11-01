'Doctor G': When will Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh's film release?

Published on Nov 01, 2021

Medical drama 'Doctor G' gets a release date

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming flick Doctor G have announced that the film will hit the big screens on June 17, 2022. Touted to be a medical drama, the project marks the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap. Apart from the above mentioned lead actors, the upcoming film also features Shefali Shah in a pivotal role.

Along with the release announcement, makers also shared a poster

While announcing the release date, Khurrana shared a poster on his social media space and captioned it, "Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG (sic)." Hearsay has that he will be seen playing a gynaecologist named Dr. Uday Gupta, and Singh will be seen as a medical student, Dr. Fatima.

Lead actors were trained by medical professionals for 'Doctor G'

It was reported earlier that the film's lead cast members underwent a training session with experts in order to get a hands-on experience about the practicalities of the medical field. Doctor G marks the maiden collaboration between Khurrana and Singh. Backed by Junglee Pictures, the campus comedy drama has been written by Kashyap along with Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat.

The film marks Khurrana's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures

Doctor G marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and Junglee Pictures, following their earlier projects, Bareily Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Talking about her role, the De De Pyaar De actor said, "Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on screen."

These are the projects in pipeline for Khurrana and Singh

Meanwhile, Khurrana will next be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Vaani Kapoor. The Abhishek Kapoor-directorial is set to hit the big screens on December 10. On the other hand, Singh's next project is Attack, which also features John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is slated to be released during the Republic Day weekend.