Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anubhav Sinha have reunited for a new venture titled Anek. This will mark their second collaboration after the critically-acclaimed social drama Article 15. Khurrana took to Instagram today to share a couple of pictures from the movie's sets, where the actor can be seen sporting a rugged look. Here are more details on this.

In his post, Khurrana also unveiled his character's name in the movie. He wrote, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK." "Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar (sic)," he added. He can be seen sporting a gritty look on his face with a visible slit in one of his eyebrows.

Reports say that Anek will be one of Sinha's most expensive projects to date. He has earlier gained appreciation for his movies like Thappad, Mulk and Article 15. The makers have planned an extensive shooting schedule in the North East region of the country. While the look revelation has piqued fans' interest, a release date has not been announced yet.

Khurrana and Sinha had last collaborated for the acclaimed 2019 movie Article 15. That film explores the issues of caste-based discrimination, violence and oppression in small towns and villages of India. Khurrana played the role of a righteous police officer in the movie, garnering praise for his portrayal. Interestingly, in an earlier interview, Sinha had called Khurrana one of his favorite actors.

