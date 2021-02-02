Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha is not pleased with the 2021 Union Budget, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran actor claimed that though the Budget has covered almost all the sectors, it ignored the entertainment industry completely. For the unversed, the Union Budget 2021 was announced yesterday. Here are more details on this.

Details They have not bothered about entertainment industry: Sinha

Sinha stated in the interview, "The film industry had been shut down. But they have not bothered about them (sic)." "The Centre has allowed theaters 100% occupancy but there is already a clash with the state that will decide on the occupancy, and just in case they allow only 50%, and God forbid if cases rise, we'll neither be here nor there," he added.

Details Recently, the Centre allowed theaters to operate at 100% capacity

Recently, the central government allowed cinema halls and theaters to operate with full occupancy, and released a new set of SOPs (Stand Operating Procedures) to be followed in line with the COVID-19 rules. "Longer intermissions may be used to allow the audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move in a staggered manner," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's statement said.

Reaction Pahlaj Nihalani feels GST on films should be waived off

The former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani is also not satisfied with the Budget 2021-22. He stated, "The industry has suffered huge losses during the pandemic and I feel the GST [Goods and Services Tax] should be waived off completely for the next three years (sic)." He opined that electricity bills for the exhibition sector should also be waived off.

Budget On Monday, Union Budget 2021-22 was announced