Actor Banita Sandhu, best known for her role in October, has issued a clarification regarding the "misinformation" around her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month. The 23-year-old actor claimed that she did not isolate at Beleghata Government Hospital in Kolkata as she was asked to quarantine with COVID-19 positive patients. Sandhu was discharged on January 11 after testing negative several times. Here's more on this.

Sandhu had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, after flying to Kolkata for a film's shoot. At the time, it was reported that the actor refused to get treated at a government hospital. Clearing the air around those reports, Sandhu has now revealed that she chose to isolate herself at a private facility as she wanted to be tested again.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, she wrote, "I flew to Kolkata on the 3rd of January to finish filming Kavita and Teresa. I had two negative COVID-19 PCR tests before leaving (sic)." "I tested again on arrival and stayed in isolation at the CNCI hospital overnight until my results returned the next day, one a false positive and the other negative (sic)," she added.

"I understand the gravity of the situation and have made every effort to adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of others as well as my own. Also, I'd especially like to thank all the medical staff (sic)," Sandhu added in the note.

