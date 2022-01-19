Pratik Gandhi, Richa-led 'The Great Indian Murder' gets intriguing trailer

Pratik Gandhi, Richa-led 'The Great Indian Murder' gets intriguing trailer

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 19, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha are on a mission to solve a murder mystery

Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer of their upcoming series, The Great Indian Murder. It stars Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha as investigators trying to solve a case of an industrialist's mysterious death. Directed by ace helmer Tigmanshu Dhulia, the crime thriller has been adapted from Vikas Swarup's novel Six Suspects. It streams from February 4. US viewers can watch it on Hulu.

Trailer Too many elements in the trailer make it confusing

The 2:20-minute-long trailer begins after "notorious industrialist" Vicky Rai, politician Ashutosh Rana's son, dies. Slowly all the prominent characters get introduced and we see several twists and turns. Then, DCP Sudha Bhardwaj (Chadha) and CBI officer Suraj Yadav (Gandhi) jump in action to nail Rai's killer. Though engaging, too many faces, inclusion of a prostitution racket, and a Naxal angle make the trailer confusing.

Cast Ajay Devgn dons producer's hat for this venture

Apart from Gandhi and Chadha, the series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh, and Shashank Arora. Behind the camera, Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha take the producers' role. Apart from directing, Dhulia has also written the episodes along with Vijay Maurya (Radhe) and Puneet Sharma (Dhamaka). The series also boasts original compositions by Raghu Dixit, Ketan Sodha, and Darshan-Umang.

Twitter Post You can check out the trailer here

The greatest mystery is about to unravel.

Get caught up in the dark, vengeful and dangerous world of #HotstarSpecials #TheGreatIndianMurder - All episodes start streaming on February 4th only on @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/4mKnsPE0md — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 18, 2022

Information Devgn says more about the series, the team

Devgn confesses being "a fan of thrillers" and getting "intrigued" by the Six Suspects book. "I am looking forward to The Great Indian Murder as it intricately deals with a common subject like class divide and revenge but with a lot of glamor," he said. The star credited Dhulia for "creating best thrillers in India," and also applauded Disney+ Hotstar's "ability to think big."

Details Character of Rai in 'Six Suspects' inspired by Manu Sharma

Manu Sharma (left) and Jessica Lal (right)

Interestingly, the character of Rai in Six Suspects has been inspired by Manu Sharma, son of former Indian National Congress leader, Venod Sharma, who had killed Jessica Lal in 1999. Sharma was released from prison in June 2020. This is the second Hotstar Specials series of this year after Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-led Human, a Vipul Shah directorial, which has received lukewarm reviews.