'Human' trailer: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari-starrer looks spine chilling

Published on Dec 28, 2021

'Human' also stars Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Aditya Srivastava

Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer of Human, a series that will release on the platform next January 14. Touted as a medical thriller, it features National Film Award-winning actor Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in the lead. Produced by Shah's husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Human has been directed by Vipul-Mozez Singh. The trailer gives us a feeling that the show will be hard-hitting.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Shah's performance in the Netflix thriller drama Delhi Crime was exceptional. The Richie Mehta project had won the Outstanding Drama Series honor at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Her acting in Ankahi, an anthology in Ajeeb Daastaans directed by Kayoze Irani, was appreciated, too. On the other hand, Kulhari shouldered Shaadisthan, her last film yet, quite well. So, expectations from Human are definitely high.

Trailer The story will show the bad side of pharmaceutical companies

The 2:01-minute-long trailer begins with a scene in a lab where a discussion takes place about testing a new medicine on humans. The plot revolves around the bitter side of the pharmaceutical companies and the lengths they can go to for profits. Shah's deep voice adds layers to her character. The intense performances of the actors in the trailer will hold your attention throughout.

Twitter Post You can check out the trailer here

The business of saving lives comes at the cost of taking lives.

Watch the trailer of #HostarSpecials #Human, a gripping new medical thriller.

All episodes start streaming on January 14. pic.twitter.com/AaWTp4HHBp — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) December 28, 2021

Information 'World of human drug testing very known and common topic'

Apart from Kulhari and Shah, Human also stars Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Aditya Srivastava. We get their glimpses as well. Talking about the series, the Namastey London director said, "The world of human drug testing and coincidentally with the search for vaccines the human drug trials have become a very known and common topic for even a common man."

Projects Shah has an interesting set of films coming up

Apart from Human, Shah has many interesting projects. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-led Doctor G, Jalsa with Vidya Balan, and Darlings that co-features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew complete her slate for now. Darlings, a dark comedy, also marks the first production venture for the Raazi actress, for which she has joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.