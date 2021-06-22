Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three

Spoilers ahead! Character poster for Lady Loki revealed

The Sacred Timeline is about to be absolutely messed up, as Marvel Studios revealed the official poster for Lady Loki recently. Look away if you're yet to watch the first two episodes of the Disney+ phenomenon Loki because spoilers lie ahead. At the end of episode two, the variant was unveiled to be none other than Lady Loki, and the fun/chaos has just begun.

'This isn't about you,' she warns

Ahead of the third episode, Marvel gave us a proper look into Lady Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino. Donning the infamous black cloak, the villainess wears a one-horned headband, as a mystical clock runs in the background. "This isn't about you," reads the caption, which is one of the very few lines that Lady Loki had uttered (in her own form) till now.

Check out the poster here

"This isn't about you." 💥 A new episode of Marvel Studios' #Loki lands Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/InELTW2k3E — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2021

Hold up, she might not be Lady Loki actually

As per the comics, Loki takes over the human body meant for Lady Sif after the events of Ragnarok to get a fresh start and then becomes Lady Loki. But in the series, Lady Loki is shown to be a different character. While the poster doesn't give us any name, many comic book readers held that Martino is The Enchantress and not Lady Loki.

Know who was The Enchantress from Marvel Comics

The Enchantress alias Amora is a noted enemy of Loki's brother Thor. She is also a goddess from Asgard and a master sorcerer. Apart from enchanting men to turn them into slaves, she has used illusion-casting, inter-dimensional travel, and elemental conversion in the past.

Things will get clearer soon, episode three drops tomorrow

Both The Enchantress and Lady Loki had close ties with the God of Mischief, so both theories are a strong possibility at this point. We're soon going to find out about this. Tracing back, Martino's character creates multiple branches across the sacred timeline, and escapes to another dimension with Loki in tow in episode two. A new episode drops on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow.

The post-production work of 'Loki' wrapped up only recently

While we were busy speculating about the antagonist, director Kate Herron and her team wrapped up the post-production work. On June 20, the filmmaker shared how they handed over the last episode to Disney+. "I can't believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago (sic)."