Any conversation around Infinity Gauntlet and Gems leads to Thanos, the Mad Titan. But another important name in this context is Adam Warlock. Although he has surprisingly not appeared in any MCU movie, he was mentioned in the mid-post credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. As he is now expected to appear in Vol. 3, here is his fascinating origin story.

Birth A godlike being called 'Him' was created by the Beehive

Adam was created by the Beehive, a group of researchers, who wanted him to be a godlike creature, capable of achieving greatness. However, since their intentions were not noble, their own creation, who was known as 'Him', sensed that something was wrong. So he lashed out, damaged the research complex, injured his creators, and escaped. However, Uatu (The Watcher) sent him back to Earth.

Thor An abduction plot brought the wrath of Thor on 'Him'

As he returned, he decided that Asgardian Goddess Sif was going to be his mate. Since he had no experience as a living form, he opted to abduct the Goddess. A bad decision by all means since Sif was a close friend of Thor, the God of Thunder. As expected, Thor attacked 'Him', who proceeded to create a regenerative cocoon around himself to escape.

Rebirth Becoming the cosmically aware Adam Warlock at Counter-Earth

Upon his rebirth, 'Him' met the High Evolutionary, who renamed 'Him' as Warlock. The High Evolutionary became a guide for Warlock as he gave him purpose and the Soul Gem. Warlock then went to the High Evolutionary's artificial planet, Counter-Earth, where he fought the Man-Beast, and received the name, Adam. However, in the process, he died and was reborn with more cosmic awareness.

Powers He is one of the most powerful beings in Marvel

Adam has cosmic awareness, which allows him to perceive cosmic and mystic occurrences from virtually anywhere in the universe. His regenerative cocoon not only ensures his immortality but also makes him more powerful every time he's reborn. He has superhuman strength and abilities like teleportation, flight, and much more. Lastly, the Soul Gem allows him to move in and out of the soul world.

Marvel God Adam Warlock is important for all major Marvel events