Prince William, Kate acquire new home; neighbors forced to relocate

The impending move of Prince William and Kate Middleton to their new Windsor home has reportedly forced two families living in cottages nearby to vacate. The royal couple and their three children are set to shift into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park, later this year. This property will be their "forever home," according to a report by Daily Mail.

Unexpected eviction Families were not expecting it Two families residing in cottages adjacent to the mansion were reportedly asked to vacate their homes earlier this summer. "They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move," a source told the outlet. "They were not expecting it." The source added that these houses are very close to the lodge and would not want any random people living there if royals are going to be present.

Tenant details Families are tenants of Crown Estate The families who were asked to vacate their homes are reportedly tenants of the Crown Estate. They did not receive eviction notices and have since relocated to similar or better housing options in the vicinity. William and Kate, both 43, are looking forward to "a fresh start" at Fort Lodge without burdening taxpayers with moving costs.

Current abode Royal family's current residence and moving plans The royal family currently resides at Adelaide Cottage, located near Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. They moved there in 2022 to be closer to their children's school. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to move into their new home later this year, a spokesperson confirmed to Page Six on Saturday. Forest Lodge is reportedly worth around $21 million, and the family wanted a change after Middleton's difficult cancer battle.