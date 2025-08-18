Next Article
'Sunn Mere Yaar Ve': Sidharth-Janhvi's modern romance is Gen-Z special
Sunn Mere Yaar Ve, the latest track from Sachin-Jigar's Param Sundari album, just dropped—starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a fresh, modern romance.
Sung by Aditya Rikhari, the song skips the usual Bollywood flash for chill cafe moments and is clearly made with Gen-Z listeners in mind.
'Param Sundari' is set to be released on August 29
Aditya Rikhari shared how thrilled he was to work with Sachin-Jigar and praised Sidharth and Janhvi's on-screen chemistry.
With three songs out already and a trailer that's getting people talking, Param Sundari is building serious buzz ahead of its August 29, 2025 release.