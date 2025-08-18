Next Article
'Raghu Dakat' teaser: Dev leads Bengal's fight against oppression
The teaser for "Raghu Dakat," a new Bengali film, just dropped, giving us a peek into Bengal's fight against oppression.
Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the film stars Dev as Raghu, leading the charge, with Anirban Bhattacharya playing his fierce rival.
The story is shaping up to be an inspiring ride about standing up and fighting back.
Meet the cast and crew
"Raghu Dakat" also puts its female characters front and center, with Roopa Ganguly, Sohini Sarkar, and Idhika Paul bringing real strength to the cast.
Om Sahani and Alexx O'Nell join in as well.
The mood is set by a bold score from Rathijit Bhattacharjee and Nilayan Chatterjee—perfect for this tale of rebellion.