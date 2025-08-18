'Raghu Dakat' teaser: Dev leads Bengal's fight against oppression Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

The teaser for "Raghu Dakat," a new Bengali film, just dropped, giving us a peek into Bengal's fight against oppression.

Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the film stars Dev as Raghu, leading the charge, with Anirban Bhattacharya playing his fierce rival.

The story is shaping up to be an inspiring ride about standing up and fighting back.