'Peacemaker' S2: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Peacemaker is back for Season 2 on August 21, 2025, streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.

John Cena returns as the not-so-typical hero, facing off against six new DC villains while also dealing with some old wounds from his past.

With James Gunn directing again, expect a mix of action and self-discovery as Peacemaker tries to figure himself out amid all the chaos.