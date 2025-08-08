'Peacemaker' S2: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch
Peacemaker is back for Season 2 on August 21, 2025, streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
John Cena returns as the not-so-typical hero, facing off against six new DC villains while also dealing with some old wounds from his past.
With James Gunn directing again, expect a mix of action and self-discovery as Peacemaker tries to figure himself out amid all the chaos.
New characters and returning villains
Alongside familiar faces like Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland, there are some fresh additions—Frank Grillo steps in as Rick Flag Sr., out for revenge after his son's death.
Sol Rodriguez joins as Sasha Bordeaux and Tim Meadows appears as Langston Fleury from A.R.G.US
Plus, hints at White Dragon's return suggest Peacemaker has more unfinished business to face.