Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover team up for Hotstar Specials 'Grahan'

Inspired by author Satya Vyas's popular book 'Chaurasi,' 'Grahan' is set to release on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar

Music composer Amit Trivedi and lyricist Varun Grover have come together to create two songs for the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar VIP mystery drama Grahan, the streaming platform announced on Monday. The series will stream from June 24. Starring Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain, the series is directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner. Here's more.

Original song

Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe have sung one song

According to the streamer, Chori Chori, the first of three original songs in the show, breathes life into the endearing, old-world love story of Rishi and Manu whose lives unravel as the story progresses. Written by National Award-winning lyricist Grover, the track is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe.

Creation

Song captures and enhances different aspects of the show: Trivedi

Trivedi, known for his work on films like Dev.D, Ishaqzaade, and Manmarziyaan, said this song captures and enhances different aspects of the show. "Grahan has visually stunning scenes, and I wanted to create music that would match up to that intensity. For me, it was about creating a melody that would match up to the different moods of the characters," he said.

Details

The eight-episode series is set to release on Thursday

Swanand Kirkire, also a National Award winner, has penned the third song in the series. Inspired by author Satya Vyas's popular book Chaurasi, Grahan has been produced by Jar Pictures. The eight-episode series is set to be released on Thursday for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.