Shefali Shah wraps up 'Doctor G' shoot

Shah, who last featured in the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans,' will also be seen in 'Darlings' and 'Jalsa,' co-starring Vidya Balan

Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday finished shooting for her campus comedy-drama Doctor G, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film features Shah as senior doctor Nandini opposite Khurrana and Singh. The Delhi Crime star took to Instagram and posted pictures from the film's set, where she was seen cutting a cake.

Shah began filming for 'Doctor G' earlier this month

"Yet another journey comes to an end. No wrong, it's just the beginning of like-minded people coming together, making friends, getting enriched by each and everyone's contribution to make her and me come alive," Shah posted on Instagram. "Thank you to the beautiful team with talented, fun, and chilled people. Will miss you'll," she posted. Shah began filming for Doctor G earlier this month.

Project will mark maiden collaboration between Singh and Khurrana

The Junglee Pictures-backed film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. As per reports, Singh will be seen playing the role of a medical student in the movie. This project will mark the maiden collaboration between Singh and Khurrana. Singh had said that she is thrilled to be a part of the comedy-drama.

Shah was last seen in the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

The movie will see Khurrana playing a character called Dr. Uday Gupta. Khurrana had earlier stated, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it's super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept." Meanwhile, Shah, who last featured in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, will also be seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings and Jalsa, co-starring Vidya Balan.