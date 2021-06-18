Here's how Vidya Balan brought 'women-led' films in mainstream

Vidya Balan: Bringing female-centric to the mainstream

Vidya Balan's Sherni, which is now streaming on Prime, is guaranteed to be a roaring success. Her last couple of outings like Begum Jaan and Shakuntala Devi didn't really strike a chord, but her performance won acclaim, nonetheless. Time and again, Vidya has proved that she doesn't need to play second-fiddle to a hero to make a movie click. Because, she's the hero. Period.

Details

Vidya has remained as bankable as many big male stars

Now, the term female-centric in itself stems from the ingrained patriarchy, because we never label a film male-centric. But, it's necessary to make that distinction on account of how very few films bank upon female actors. But Vidya, who has shouldered content-driven and cash-churning ventures like Kahaani, is a class apart. She uplifts a good script, and also strikes gold at the box office.

Beginning

From 'Parineeta' to 'Sherni', she has made her roles significant

Even with her docile girl-act in Hindi debut Parineeta, Vidya conveyed strength. Sharing screen with big-wigs like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan, she never, for a moment, loses her ground. Even when sharing space with other actors, she commands your attention without demanding it. With Sherni, that head-strong yet subtle image of hers gets reinforced. You don't miss a hero in the film.

Perseverance

Just to get a break, she gave 75 auditions

It's hard to imagine that an excellent actor like her, with whom directors want to work, had to undergo extreme struggle to even get a break. Before being considered for Parineeta, she was rejected 75 times by the makers. This can break anyone's spirit, but it only pushed her further. Her sheer grit, perseverance and dedication also get reflected in her on-screen characters.

Risk

'The Dirty Picture' showed her as the risk taker

It's no news that The Dirty Picture is a changing point in her career. In it, she sheds her inhibitions, says dialogues that make people clap, while showing an inner-breakdown with beautiful ease. Actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi just support her, it's a Vidya Balan show all the way! But her glam avatar can't fool anyone, as she can go de-glam as easily.

Do you know?

In the era of size-zero, she gained weight for silk

Playing the seductress didn't come that easy for Vidya. She had to put on weight for the role, which was so risky that many actresses had already refused it. Staying true to her character, Vidya took it up, ignoring the societal scrutiny. Rest is history!

Journey

Vidya, we don't need a hero with you around

At a time where everyone is concerned with their looks, Vidya did Tumhari Sulu, Shakuntala Devi, looking extremely relatable and approachable. Her look in Kahaani and No One Killed Jessica was simple, yet she stood out. In a recent interview, she said, "I'm the hero of the piece and I love that", to that we say: Yes Vidya, you are the hero. Always!