'Shyam Singha Roy' review: Sai Pallavi, Nani make it must-watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 04:33 pm

'Shyam Singha Roy' has Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty in lead roles

Two love stories get connected by the age-old concepts of past life regression and rebirth, and a simple plot becomes novel. That's the gist of Shyam Singha Roy. Starring Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty, the Rahul Sankrityan-directorial presents this idea only, but as a complete package, like by incorporating several commercial elements (fight sequences, song-dance routines, punch lines, some twists). Here's our review.

Major positive Sai Pallavi's screen presence is majestic and jaw-dropping

The three lead members shine throughout the film, but among them, Pallavi as Rosie steals the show. Whenever she is on the screen, you will even forget to blink. Such is her ethereal presence! It makes us wonder if the role was made keeping her in mind. Watch out for the dance sequence she performs in a wet saree. You will be stunned.

Advantages Nani is dashing, Shetty justifies her presence as well

Though Nani's portion as the filmmaker Vasu is charming, his part as Shyam Singha Roy is meatier and neatly written. He looks dapper in vintage costumes and a handlebar mustache. His uptight posture, fierce yet romantic outlook as Roy outshines his own role as Vasu in the film. Meanwhile, Shetty, does a commendable job as well and justifies her presence in this movie.

Disadvantage Here's what put us off in the film

The lead character with a messiah complex is too clichéd. Why a white-skinned upper-caste man is brought as a savior of the oppressed? Since it's well-intentioned, we can let it go. BUT the part when he picks up a Dalit man and drops him in a well that is meant for the upper-caste (in the name of upliftment) cannot be brushed off, can it?

Disappointment Lack of complexity in the plot is disappointing

Shyam Singha Roy does not bother itself with deep analysis of reincarnation angle and it happily keeps moving at a brisk pace. Though the film's novelty is impressive, the fact that there's no complexity that the plot deserves is a little saddening. But what makes it all the more disappointing is a pretty predictable plot and the lack of a tightly knit writing.

Verdict Watch the film in theaters to get the best experience

Apart from a weak screenplay, many portions are included unnecessarily in the film and they have nothing to do with the story. Like a pivotal plot that gives the flick a major twist is placed only for the purpose of giving a spin to the climax. Despite these obvious flaws, the film deserves a theatrical watch. Verdict: 3 stars for the lead actors' show.