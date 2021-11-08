'Shyam Singha Roy's 'Rise of Shyam' is an exhilarating number

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 08, 2021, 07:29 pm

The makers of Nani's upcoming Telugu period drama, Shyam Singha Roy, have released its first single, titled Rise of Shyam. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the song's lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth. Mickey J Meyer has composed music and the song was released in all south Indian languages. The powerful number has revolutionary lyrics with glimpses from the film as visuals. Here's our verdict.

Information

Visuals show Nani as a revolutionary leader

In the lyrical video, what we see is some montages of Nani as a revolutionary leader from the film. Though it has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies, the song only shows a short glimpse of the Virata Parvam star. In her short appearance, Pallavi made an impactful presence as the wife of Nani in traditional attire.

Information

Goosebumps inducing lyrics hint at the strong character of Nani

The lyrics suggest that Nani will be seen as an aggressive character who has good intentions. Vishal Dadlani, Anurag Kulkarni, and Cizzy have lent their voices for the number. Their deep vocals give the song a revolutionary tone. The lyrics also suggest Nani will be someone who would stand up against unjust with no fear and wouldn't mind bending the rules for the same.

Updates

Everything you need to know about 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Touted to be a period drama, Shyam Singha Roy's major portions are based out of Kolkata, suggest media reports. It is bankrolled by Venkat S Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Satyadev Junga has penned the story that also features Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam in pivotal roles. It is expected that more songs will be released in the upcoming days.

Verdict

'Rise of Shyam' bags 3 stars for lyrics and music

Shyam Singha Roy's release was postponed several times owing to the pandemic. As per the most recent announcement, the film will hit the big screens ahead of Christmas this year, i.e. on 24th December. With captivating music and powerful lyrics, Rise of Shyam will undoubtedly be one of the best songs of the film. Verdict: Lyrics and Music bag 3 stars each.