'Tuck Song': Director Shiva Nirvana turns singer for Nani's anthem

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 01:00 pm

Telugu Natural Star Nani is ready to greet fans soon with Tuck Jagadish. Ahead of its release, Shine Screens released the Tuck Song, aka the anthem for Jagadish Naidu (Nani). Interestingly, director Shiva Nirvana has penned the lyrics for the track and even voiced it. The accompanying video is amusing, showing how the lead hero convinces Nirvana to croon the song. Here's our review.

Twitter Post

Nirvana voiced 'his Jagadish Naidu in his voice and words'

Audio

The lead's humor, heroism get praised in the folk-beat song

The fourth song from the film talks about the character of our lead star. Music composer Gopi Sundar uses regional folk beats to add the oomph factor. Lyrics by the Ninu Korri director are reportedly in the East Godavari slang, as he hails from that area. Jagadish Naidu's epic heroism and top comic element are appreciated in the catchy track, barely spanning two minutes.

Visuals

Several action sequence stills adorn the background of lyrical video

Now coming to the video, we see Sundar and Nirvana discussing the song and planning to make Nani sing it. As we know, many stars lend their voices for special tracks. But the Jersey star eventually manages to convince Nirvana to do the honors. Then we are greeted by a lyrical video with snaps of action shots from the movie adorning the background.

Verdict

Nani's fans are in for delight; Nirvana should sing more

After back-to-back melodies like Inkosaari Inkosaari and Kolo Kolanna Kolo, Tuck Song offers a cheery variation in the album. Nani's fans will love the swag that accompanies the song's flavor. Non-fans will also enjoy the track. And we would love to hear more of Nirvana's voice! Catch the song Aditya Music's Channel on YouTube. Verdict: Overall, the track gets 3.5/5 stars.

Information

Nani opted for OTT release after much deliberation

The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Earlier, Nani had revealed why and how he opted for an OTT release, saying, "Since we don't have a fixed date for when things will go back to normal, we couldn't delay the release of the film any longer (sic)." The cast also includes Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, and Rohini.