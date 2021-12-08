Entertainment 'Sirivennela' review: 'Shyam Singha Roy's song steals your heart

'Sirivennela' review: 'Shyam Singha Roy's song steals your heart

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 02:32 pm

'Sirivennela' is supposedly the last song penned by the legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

After Rise of Shyam and Edo Edo, makers of Shyam Singha Roy dropped their third single. Titled Sirivennela, it is, according to them, the last song penned by the legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and is also the first, written by him, to be released after his demise. To note, Sastry passed away on November 30 after battling lung cancer. Here's our review.

Lyrics Lyrics narrate a beautiful romantic relationship

One of the main reasons behind the song's happy go lucky vibe is the light-hearted romantic lyrics. Words like - "Thana Navvulalo Thaluku Thaluku (Spark in your eyes when you laugh)" - instantly gave us a grin, making our eyes sparkle. In other words, Sirivennela is going to stay in our heads and hearts for long, just like the late lyricist himself.

Music Mickey J Meyer's breezy composition, song ideal for road trip

Mickey J Meyer has composed the song, while Anurag Kulkarni has given his vocals. The music cheers you up and Kulkarni's silky voice has worked out wonderfully in this song. His rendition perfectly blends with the harmonious composition. If you are planning for a road trip and have a good company (or not), this track will make a nice sing-together anyway. Try it out!

Twitter Post Listen to the track here

Visuals Visuals capture the thrilling feeling of being in love

The visuals deserve a special appreciation, because everything in it— color palette, costumes and locations— make the video a blissful watch. It will keep you hooked to the screen from the beginning till the end of its 4:27-minute-run. Giving a glimpse of the extraordinarily intimate bond between the lead actors Sai Pallavi and Nani, the visuals make us root for their love.

Verdict 'Sirivennela' is by far the best song from the film

Overall, if you are a romantic by heart and love soft melodies, this song will be your new favorite. Verdict: Bags 4.5. Shyam Singha Roy has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Besides Nani and Pallavi, the film co-features Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 24 in four languages— Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.