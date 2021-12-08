Entertainment People's Choice Awards 2021: BTS wins all three nominations

People's Choice Awards 2021: BTS wins all three nominations

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 01:56 pm

BTS scored cent percent at People's Choice Awards this year

The People's Choice Awards (PCA) 2021 were held today and BTS emerged as a top winner. The septet had scored nominations in three categories this year—The Group of 2021, The Music Video of 2021, and The Song of 2021—and they have won in all. Their labelmate, Justin Bieber, wasn't as fortunate, having bagged only one award of his 10 nods. Congratulations BTS and ARMY!

Twitter Post Who was NOT jamming to 'Butter' anyway?

Details BTS's English single took home big awards this year

The ceremony aired live on December 7 (December 8 here) from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The South Korean sensation swept the trophies in the Best Song and Best Music Video categories with their chart-busting hit Butter. They were also The Group of 2021, defeating groups like Coldplay, Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Migos, and twenty one pilots.

Twitter Post They also became #TheGroup of 2021! Hurray!

We know we don't need permission to dance, but do we need permission to stan @bts_bighit as #TheGroup of 2021? pic.twitter.com/1RvhTqszFg — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

Information Bieber was most nominated artist at PCA 2021

Separately, the Justice singer had been the most nominated artist at the PCA this time. He achieved this feat in the music and pop culture categories by earning a couple of double nods in the same sections (for his collaborations—Stay and Peaches). He finally won in The Collaboration Song of 2021 category for the track Stay along with The Kid LAROI.

Winners Adele, Lil Nas X were top female and male artists

Notably, Bieber became the Boy In Luv crooners' label mate after HYBE took over Ithaca Holdings in April earlier this year. Now coming to the other winners of the fan-voted event, Olivia Rodrigo took home two trophies for The Album of 2021 (Sour) and as the Best New Artist. Lil Nas X and Adele were named the male and female artists of 2021, respectively.

Elsewhere Followed them yet?: BTS members recently opened personal Instagram accounts

Coming back to the DNA singers, the group recently completed uber-successful live shows in Los Angeles. Following that, their management announced the boys will be taking an "extended period of rest" before they again greet fans in person in March in Seoul, South Korea. They seem to be resting well, as all members have opened their personal Instagram accounts, much to the ARMY's joy.