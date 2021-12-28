Entertainment 5 actors who can be considered for Rajesh Khanna's biopic

5 actors who can be considered for Rajesh Khanna's biopic

Our choices for the Rajesh Khanna biopic

A biopic on yesteryear's megastar Rajesh Khanna is in the works. Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights to Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, a book by film historian Gautam Chintamani, to turn it into a feature film, which might be helmed by Main Hoon Na director Farah Khan. Makers will reportedly consult Khanna's family before getting ahead with the formalities.

Information There is so much intrigue attached to him, says Dwivedi

"(The book) perfectly encapsulates the man behind the most iconic star our country has seen. There is so much intrigue attached to him. He had a regal personality," opines Dwivedi. While we wait for details, here are our top five choices to lead the biopic.

Number 1 Rajkummar Rao: Has the acting chops, height matches too

Rajkummar Rao has taken his own sweet time to establish his reputation. Today, after more than a decade of making a debut, if he appears in any film that itself guarantees a good, worthy watch. And since Rao's capability to emote in a versatile manner is one of his strongest points, he should be considered for the biopic. Also, his height matches Khanna's.

Number 2 Ayushmann Khurrana: It's high time he should lead a biopic

Ayushmann Khurrana has essayed a real-life man, but it wasn't technically a biopic. Hawaizaada, a 2015 film, had him playing Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, who had built and flown an unmanned, heavier-than-air aircraft in 1895. But Khanna's biopic would have a much different flavor. After all, he was a sensation and it's high time Khurrana gets to explore the other aspects of his acting chops.

Number 3 Nani: Has a proven track record as an actor

Nani has never done a biopic, but that is not the only reason why he should be considered for this one. His smile somewhat matches with Khanna's and he has also proved his track record as an actor. One of his films, Jersey, has won a National Film Award. Another movie of his, V, became Amazon Prime Video's most-watched Telugu film of this year.

Number 4 Riddhi Sen: Just 23, but already a National Award winner

Riddhi Sen is all of 23 but has already won a National Film Award, becoming the youngest actor in the country to win one. His range of films and execution give us enough confidence to pitch his name for this film, which needs a pretty strong performer. Makers don't even need to alter the physical features to fit Sen in, so why not him?

Number 5 Pratik Gandhi: The king of OTT can be considered too

Biographies and Pratik Gandhi have become synonymous with each other. His act as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 is still talked about. But, Gandhi is an acclaimed actor and has given superlative performances outside this web series, too. An ace director like Hansal Mehta signing him for multiple projects is proof enough. It's time to give this silent dynamite a chance to explode.