Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 28, 2021, 12:49 pm

'Ranjish Hi Sahi' will be streamed on Voot Select

Mahesh Bhatt, who has made many successful films mostly based on his life, is back with a new creation. Titled Ranjish Hi Sahi, it's a '70s love triangle saga that will be premiered on Voot Select. Featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul (who works mainly in the South), its teaser was dropped recently. Paul enters the Hindi content scene with this.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Sadak 2, which had marked Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, failed to click. The Disney+ Hotstar release got 1.1 IMDb rating, critics panned it, and viewers boycotted the film that premiered just two months after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, which anyway had sparked anti-Bollywood sentiment. Everything worked against the film, so this time, all eyes are on Ranjish Hi Sahi.

Teaser Clip shows moments of happiness and sadness between characters

The 0.59-second-long teaser starts with Shankar (Bhasin) who is portrayed as a "desperate director." He betrays his "determined wife" (Puri), and gets romantically involved with Paul, a "dangerous diva." The clip shows the story will have a concoction of emotions, which will be backed by crisp editing and a gripping background score. Engaging glimpses of a confrontation between Puri and Paul are also shown.

Plot 'Will Shankar be able to sort the entangled thread'

Like most of Bhatt's work, this Pushpdeep Bhardwaj-directorial too looks like a leaf out of his life. And the synopsis indicates the same: "A complicated triangle where the fledgling maverick film director finds a soulmate in the yesteryear A-list Bollywood actress, leaving his wife stunned and him torn between two worlds. Will Shankar be able to sort the entangled thread of emotions and turmoil?"

Projects Bhatt's next will be a horror, directed by Vikram Bhatt

Besides this, Bhatt has Cold with Vikram Bhatt. The mentor-mentee duo is returning to horror after two decades. Written by Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta, it stars Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja. Meanwhile Bhasin, last seen in 83, will feature opposite Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, and Paul will act and produce Cadaver. The Tamil-Telugu thriller has been helmed by Anoop S Panicker.