Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' releases next March

Ahead of its March 4, 2022 release, the team of The Batman dropped another trailer. Titled The Bat And The Cat, the 2:39-minute-long clip shows us The Bat (Robert Pattinson), The Cat or Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and the confusing relationship they share. Besides them, we also get a lot of Edward Nashton aka The Riddler (Paul Dano), more than in the previous trailers.

Significance

The Batman is one of DC's biggest ventures in 2022. And after Ben Affleck's full exit as The Caped Crusader in 2019, makers were keen to explore another side of the character. Hence when Matt Reeves, the director, was signed in, he focused more on Bat's detective side, rather than his vigilante form. It will be interesting to witness the same getting unfolded.

Coming back to the trailer, it starts with The Batman starting his Batmobile. It then cuts to Bella Reál, the mayoral candidate (Jayme Lawson), complaining to a formally dressed Bruce Wayne that "your people keep telling me you're available." She then emphasizes how he can do more for the city given his wealth and reach, and he does exactly that, unknown to her clearly.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

Observation Car chase between Penguin, Batman; puzzles left by The Riddler

The trailer then veers to a car chase that shows us Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot or The Penguin (was that Colin Farrell really?) and The Batman. Wayne's snicker and the scenes that follow tell us how wrong Reál is. At the 0:41-second mark, The Riddler enters the scene and we have another antagonist at hand. He lures The Bat with riddles, puzzles, coded messages, etc.

Information 'The Bat and the Cat, it's got a nice ring'

"If we don't stand up, no one will... The Bat and the Cat, it's got a nice ring," with this dialogue we get The Cat in front of us. The foes turned friends engage in fights throughout the trailer and we are left perplexed about their bond as the others. In the end, we have just one complaint: DC films, please light up!