Entertainment 'The Batman' hitting OTT in April, 45 days after release

'The Batman' hitting OTT in April, 45 days after release

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 08:32 pm

Matt Reeves has directed 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role

In October, we bid goodbye to the simultaneous release system for Warner Bros.-backed movies (for its 2022 slate), and Robert Pattinson's The Batman is the first lucky project, it seems. The film is releasing on March 4, 2022, but it will be available on HBO Max on April 19—45 days after its theatrical run. These details were confirmed by WarnerMedia's CEO, Jason Kilar.

Key Points Why does this story matter?

To recall, Warner Bros. made its 2021 theatrical slate, consisting of Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Suicide Squad, available to stream on HBO Max on the same day of their theatrical premieres. This list also includes 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 by DC. However, in October this year, WarnerMedia confirmed its plan to go back to theatrical exclusives for 2022.

Details 'The Batman' to release on HBO Max on day 46

Jason Kilar

In an interview with Vox's Recode, Kilar confirmed the update on The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. "Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016," he said.

Quote Many other high-profile films will follow this plan too

"I feel really good knowing that The Batman, Black Adam (having Dwayne Johnson in the titular role), The Flash (to be led by Ezra Miller), Elvis (to be headlined by Austin Butler), etc. are going to be available on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories across the world," Kilar added. The Batman co-stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

Future HBO Max also producing a series on The Penguin

Set in a standalone universe, The Batman will have Pattinson as a new incarnation of Bruce Wayne. Besides the Twilight star, the film also features Paul Dano (Edward Nashton or Riddler) and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot or Penguin. Meanwhile, HBO Max is also working on a web series featuring The Penguin, backed by Dylan Clark and Reeves.