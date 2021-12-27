Entertainment 'Machhli' review: When Sunny Leone scorches, rest all fall flat

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 07:54 pm

Sunny Leone is back with 'Machhli'

Glam Angel Studio has released a single on its official YouTube Channel. Titled Machhli, the track features Sunny Leone in the lead. The tune of this song depicts sensuality and the video is a visual treat, especially for the fans of the One Night Stand actor. It also has got a naughty tone to it but does not thankfully sound vulgar. Here's our review.

Audio The sensuous track has a Mediterranean feel to it

The song is made to tease you, but Raahi's lyrics don't help us either. Karan Lakhan and Oye Kunaal's composition will make you tap your feet automatically. Singers Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya have tried their best to emote passionately. But, the sarangi playing in the background wins the trophy. It's so soothing to the ears that makers should release a sarangi-only version.

Video The star of the song is Leone, hands down

The 3:05-minute-long video starts in a darbaar-like scenario, where the king and queen are getting entertained by the performers. Leone makes an entry, mesmerizes the king, and starts dancing. The steps look simple and have been aesthetically choreographed by Adil Shaikh, who took inspiration from Michael Jackson's Remember the time. The video has no story, but there's Leone; so, who needs a story anyway?

Information Leone describes the song as 'a catchy number'

While talking to Mid-Day, Leone spoke about having a gala time shooting the track. "I am doing a song of this nature after a long time. It's a catchy number, and Shahid [Mallya, singer] and Pawni have brought it to life. Adil is a taskmaster when it comes to dance," she shared. The actress gave credit to the "collective hard work" of the team.

Verdict The aesthetically shot video has an upper hand here

The song is trending on Twitter, and it has got 41K views on YouTube so far. Leone's previous collaboration with Pandey, Laila Main Laila from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees has 65cr views. This proves it is still an audience favorite. Verdict: The song gets 3, while the MV gets 4 stars (Leone's performance and aesthetic shots). You can check out the track on YouTube.