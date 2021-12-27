Entertainment 'Aaraattu': B Unnikrishnan-directorial, led by Mohanlal, gets 'U' certification

'Aaraattu': B Unnikrishnan-directorial, led by Mohanlal, gets 'U' certification

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 07:20 pm

'Aaraattu' hits the cinema halls on February 10 next year

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal's upcoming film Aaraattu has bagged a "U" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), said reports. Manobala Vijayabalan, a film industry tracker, shared the good news with all. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu also features Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady, while Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, and Vijayaraghavan complete the cast. It releases on February 10, 2022.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Post-pandemic, Aaraattu is the second Mohanlal-led film to get a theatrical release. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was the first one, which was released in cinema halls on December 2. It was a visual extravaganza but the megastar's performance was not as expected, which left his fans mighty disappointed. So, this is his turn to let them know that he is still their favorite actor.

Details Trailer of 'Aaraattu' to be out on New Year's Day

Like any Lalettan movie, the hype around Aaraattu is sky-high. Keeping that up, the team informed on Christmas its trailer will be shared on New Year's Day at 11 am. While announcing it, the star wrote, "The rhythmic pulse of fist-clenching fights and badass brawls, all back in action. The Official Trailer of #Aaraattu releasing on January 1st, 2022 at 11:00 am! Stay tuned!"

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

The rhythmic pulse of fist-clenching fights and badass brawls, all back in action. The Official Trailer of #Aaraattu releasing on January 1st, 2022 at 11:00 am !

Stay tuned!#AaraattuTrailer pic.twitter.com/Jdh0upHncu — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 25, 2021

Clash Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' releases just a fortnight later

Meanwhile, Aaraattu has a slight clash at the box office with Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam. The gangster flick is gearing up to be released two weeks after Aaraattu, i.e., on February 24. It may not be considered a direct fight, but having almost two back-to-back releases from the two megastars, who have fiercely loyal fanbases, is huge. Amal Neerad has directed Bheeshma Parvam.

Updates Promo teaser of his directorial debut 'Barroz' released this Sunday

Earlier this year, it was announced Mohanlal is donning the director's hat for the first time for a children's fantasy film, Barroz. On December 26, the film's promo teaser was released by him, which received a positive response. Besides these, he also has in his pipeline Monster directed by Vysakh, Jeethu Joseph's Ram, 12th Man, and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan and Bro Daddy.