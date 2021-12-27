Entertainment 7 expensive things owned by Benedict 'Doctor Strange' Cumberbatch

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 06:00 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch generates income through his films, endorsements, production, and voice-over projects

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch needs no introduction. The British actor, who sits on top of approximately $40 million net worth, earns not only through his acting outings, but also from endorsement deals, his production company, SunnyMarch (founded in 2013), and voice-over projects. Naturally, the 45-year-old spends a big portion of his wealth on properties as well as a fleet of luxurious cars. We explore.

Number 1 The roughly $14.4 million priced California mansion tops the list

In 2015, Cumberbatch purchased a Mediterranean-style home for $14.4 million in Hidden Hills, California. The house spans over 14,829 sqft and consists of seven bedrooms, a home theater, 9.5 bathrooms, outdoor pool, private tennis court, a grand entrance, gym, bar, and a garage. Whenever the British actor is in the US with his wife and kids, he prefers to spend time here.

Number 2 A North London home that he bought in 2015

2015 was when Cumberbatch got married and just a year before that, he won widespread acclaim for The Imitation Game. Probably that's why he was in a mood to splurge, as besides the US house, the actor also paid 2.7mn euros to buy a luxurious home in Camden, London, that same year. This extravagant property is a five-bed Victorian house and has ample ventilation.

Number 3 London property on rent that gives £3,358 rent to Cumberbatch

Before shifting to his North London villa, Cumberbatch used to stay in Hampstead, another posh location in the UK capital. The property has wooden flooring, three bedroom, three-floor and a rooftop terrace that faces the south. In 2018, he gave the property on rent for £3,358 per month. The Victorian townhouse was earlier divided into two flats before the actor converted them into one.

Numbers 4, 5, 6, 7 His car collection includes Lamborghini, Jaguar, and Mercedes

Now coming to his four-wheelers. He owns a Jaguar F Type and XJ worth $1,03,200 and $96,674, respectively. Next comes the Mercedes S500, a plug-in hybrid. Costing $120,000, the e-car achieves 0-100 speed in 5.2 seconds. The Courier star also drives a Lamborghini URUS 4×4 worth $2,20,000, which has a top speed of 305 kmph. It reaches the 0-100 speed in 3.6 seconds.