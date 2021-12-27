Entertainment 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée no longer among us

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 05:11 pm

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of films like Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, and acclaimed shows like Big Little Lies, and Sharp Objects, breathed his last on Sunday. The tragic news was shared by his publicist who informed that the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker died on December 26. He was 58. No cause of his death is known as of now. May his soul rest in peace!

Several reports said that Vallée was in his cabin near Quebec, Canada, at the time of his demise. He is survived by his two children, Alex and Émile. Demolition, a 2015 film, was his last feature. Nathan Ross, his producing partner, issued a statement saying, "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy."

"Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on," Ross added. Vallée started his career in mid-1980s by directing music videos.

Though he was a noted director, it was Dallas Buyers Club that brought Vallée mammoth fame. The Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner-starrer earned six Oscar nominations, of which it won three. Based on a true story, the film is about a man who is diagnosed with AIDS at a time when the disease was stigmatized. Vallée's next, Wild, too got two Academy nods.

Information 'Big Little Lies' was the director's first TV show

The Montreal native also directed another Oscar winning film, The Young Victoria. His debut TV show was Big Little Lies, the first season of which won eight Emmy Awards. His miniseries, Sharp Objects, got three Golden Globes nominations and ended up winning one. He was also set to direct another HBO show, titled Gorilla and the Bird, based on Zack McDermott's memoir.