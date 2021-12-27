Entertainment 'Madhuban' controversy: Minister Narottam Mishra settles issue, #ArrestSunnyLeone trending still

'Madhuban' controversy: Minister Narottam Mishra settles issue, #ArrestSunnyLeone trending still

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 04:12 pm

The song 'Madhuban' was released on December 22

Sunny Leone's recent song Madhuban has invited a lot of ire. It all started with a social media protest followed by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra's warning of strict action if the lyrics are not changed in three days. After this, Saregama, the music label behind this song, assured the words will be changed. Mishra has now stated the issue is resolved.

Conference Minister referred to Dabur's Karwachauth ad, Sabyasachi's mangalsutra photoshoot

Mishra posted a video on Twitter where he's seen addressing the press. When asked about the Madhuban controversy, the minister said in Hindi that Saregama has agreed to change the lyrics of the song, hence the issue is resolved. In this light, he also referred to Dabur's same-sex Karwachauth advertisement and Sabyasachi Mukherjee's mangalsutra photoshoot (where the necklace was shown as intimate jewelry).

Details The song's introductory line sparked the controversy

Mishra said though the issue stands settled for now, in the future, if people keep repeating the same and hurt religious sentiments, they will not be given a chance. Action will be taken against them directly, he added. This comes after Twitterati fumed over the lyrics of the song that starts with the line, "Nache Madhuban Mein Radhika," giving rise to the raging #Arrest_Sunny_Leone.

Information Two Hindu organizations also tried to burn effigy of Leone

Earlier, the irked minister had said, "Some people continuously hurt Hindu sentiments... there are temples for Radha... we pray to her." "Saqib Toshi (the music composer) can make songs concerning his religion (Islam), but such songs offend us," he had thundered then. Two Hindu organizations—Srikrishna Sena Sangathan and Yuva Brahmin Mahasabha—joined Mishra's protest as well, and had attempted to burn Leone's effigy in Mathura.

Update New song will replace the old one, reads Saregama's response

Leone is yet to speak on this issue, but Saregama gave out a statement on Twitter following backlash. "In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics & the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days," its post read.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement