Entertainment 'Madhuban' review: At least Sunny-Kanika's 'Baby Doll' had good beats

'Madhuban' review: At least Sunny-Kanika's 'Baby Doll' had good beats

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 22, 2021, 08:00 pm

Back in 2014, Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor voiced a dance number, Baby Doll, picturized on actress Sunny Leone. The song broke records and won new levels of popularity for the duo. Now, in 2021, they have come together for Madhuban, a music video. And it's neither easy on the ears, nor the eyes. At least, Baby Doll had catchy beats. Here's our review.

Song Lyrics and music both lack attractive points

Released earlier today, Kapoor has voiced the majority portions of the song with a fresh talent, Arindam Chakraborty, voicing the male bits. Backed by Saregama Music, the composition has been managed by Shaarib and Toshi for lyrics penned by Manoj Yadav. The trio had quite recently collaborated for Mika Singh's Heartfail. The tune doesn't come with any attractive hooks and the words aren't classy.

Video No art value: Music video shot to satisfy male gaze

Coming to the music video, Leone's sex appeal is a well-known subject but do we seriously need it to be handled via the male gaze? Why do we need to zoom in on her body parts to create an interesting number? The Jism 2 actress' dance moves, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, aren't intricate or awe-worthy. There's no art value to this at all.

Do you know? Interesting input: Instagram contest winners were featured in clip

Now, let's discuss something that's actually interesting, Chakraborty got the chance to sing in this production after winning a competition, #ReelyFamous on Instagram. In fact, the participant who had been the first runner-up, Shivika Pratap Singh, was also featured in the MV. You would notice her dancing alongside Leone for quite a bit. We just wish the fresh faces would have gotten better projects.

Verdict Try out this song at your own risk (don't actually)

While the Ragini MMS 2 song had several objectifying shots as well, it had one thing going the — super catchy tunes. We hope it's clear this project is not worth your time. But to each their own. The music video is available on YouTube. Verdict: While the song gets 2/5, the clip will have to do with 1 out of 5.