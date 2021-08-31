Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with thriller 'Phantom Hospital'

The film is based on an unprecedented investigation into the Indian healthcare system

Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for hits like Take Off and Malik, is set to venture into Hindi cinema with a thriller, titled Phantom Hospital, the film's producer announced on Tuesday. The dramatic thriller will be produced by Priti Shahani, who earlier backed critically-acclaimed movies such as Raazi, and Badhaai Ho. Phantom Hospital is based on an unprecedented investigation into the Indian healthcare system.

Details

Film's screenplay has been written by Narayanan, Akash Mohimen

The film is the first project from Shahani's newly launched production banner Tusk Tale Films. For the movie, the producer is collaborating with award-winning investigative journalist and author Josy Joseph. The screenplay of Phantom Hospital has been written by Narayanan and Akash Mohimen. The 39-year-old filmmaker said he is thrilled about making his first Hindi film.

Quote

I was instantly drawn to the story: Narayanan

"I was instantly drawn to the story inspired by true incidents in the healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story," Narayanan said.

Aim

Together we aim to make an entertaining film: Shahani

"I am excited to partner with Mahesh Narayanan, whose stories have traveled to a nationwide audience and is truly a visionary filmmaker and India's finest investigative journalist Josy Joseph," said Shahani. "Together we aim to make an entertaining film that uncovers one of the most shocking scandals in our country," Shahani added.

Other details

It will turn out to be a path-breaking movie: Joseph

According to the makers, Phantom Hospital is inspired by an "unusual scandal in the healthcare sector." "All of us have been victims of it unknowingly, and through this film, we hope to wake up the audience to a new reality," Shahani said. Joseph, Founder of Confluence Media, said he is confident that Phantom Hospital will turn out to be a path-breaking movie.