Dabur withdraws controversial 'Karwa Chauth' ad featuring same-sex couple

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 01:00 am

Dabur issues a public apology on Twitter

Dabur has withdrawn its controversial Karwa Chauth ad that celebrated inclusivity and a progressive view of marriage. The company's action comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that the government would take legal action against the company for the objectionable same-sex couple advertisement. The ad featured two women seeing each other through a sieve, unconventional from what people have seen so far.

Statements

Dabur issues public apology for controversial lesbian ad on Twitter

Removing the controversial ad, Dabur tweeted, "Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologize for unintentionally hurting people's sentiments." Meanwhile, a Twitter user noted, "How easy it is always to 'unintentionally' hurt only Hindu sentiments, if it's all about sending a message to the society, how about making it inclusive to show all religions celebrating it?"

Quote

What MP minister Narottam Mishra told Dabur?

"Today, they are showing lesbians doing the ritual. Tomorrow, they will show gay men getting married," the Mishra said during a press meet. "I consider this a serious matter, more so, because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only," he added. He later asked the Dabur company to withdraw the ad or face legal action.

Twitter Post

Dabur's official statement regarding the same-sex ad

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

On 'Aashram'

Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 3' faces similar threat

Moreover, the minister had also voiced his stance on the recent attack on Prakash Jha and his crew on the set of Aashram, a series based on a Hindu spiritual guru-cum-conman. The minister said that such content on television is an "attempt to deliberately target Hinduism." While he considered the ransacking wrong, he urged makers of the show to change the show's name.

Ritual

What is 'Karwa Chauth'?

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival on which married women, especially in North India, fast from dawn to moonrise, praying for their husband's safety and long life. Indian women observed Karwa Chauth earlier on Sunday. The ritual takes place between a man and a woman. During the ceremony, a wife sees the moon and then her husband through a sieve before breaking her fast.