From being a chocolate boy in Bangalore Days to wooing us with his spellbinding performance in Oh Kadhal Kanmani, Dulquer Salmaan has undeniably captured a special place in our hearts. The 35-year-old was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which received huge acclaim. While his cameo appearance in Maniyarayile Ashokan did not quite satisfy us, we do have six films to look forward to.

'Salute': All hail SI Aravind Karunakaran in Rosshan Andrrews-directorial!

For the first time, Salmaan will be seen as a police officer in Salute, a Rosshan Andrrews directorial. Featuring Diana Penty as the leading lady, the cop drama has been penned by screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. Salmaan's look as a dapper cop was shared in the film's teaser and posters, which took the Internet by storm. Its official release date is yet to be announced.

Hanu Raghavapudi's untitled film will have him as Lieutenant Ram

Last year, on Salmaan's birthday, which falls in July, we saw his look as Lieutenant Ram from a period drama that is being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The upcoming project will be set in 1964 and will released in three languages, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The project is being shot extensively in Kashmir, glimpses of which we got when makers shared a video.

Excited to see him as real-life underworld don Sukumara Kurup?

One of Salmaan's highly-awaited films is Kurup. In it, he'll be essaying the role of an underworld don, Sukumara Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the biographical drama has Sobhita Dhulipala as the leading lady. While initial reports suggested that Kurup will get a direct OTT release, recent reports said otherwise. The actor shared recently that it will get a theatrical premiere on November 12.

Teaming up with Soubin Shahir for the second time

Salmaan and Soubin Shahir are once again teaming up, this time for Othiram Kadakam. Earlier, the duo had collaborated for Parava, which marked Shahir's directorial debut. While wishing the Mahanati actor on his birthday, the director shared a poster from the upcoming film. The funky poster featured Salmaan in a never-seen-before avatar. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

Ace choreographer Brinda's directorial debut has him in romantic role

Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal have collaborated as lead actors in the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brinda. Titled Hey Sinamika, the Tamil film is touted to be a romantic drama. Makers wrapped up the late last year and are right now busy with its post-production. It can be expected that the release date will be announced soon by them.

His 'dream project' with childhood friend Abhilash Joshiy

In July, we got to know Salmaan has signed another project, King of Kotha, which will be helmed by his friend Abhilash Joshiy. Announcing the film, he wrote, "Here's a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. Finally, we feel we've locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love. #KingOfKotha."