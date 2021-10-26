Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor to feature in 'The Pod Generation'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 07:02 pm

Elilia Clarke is also on board the project as an executive producer

Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to join hands for an upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy titled The Pod Generation. Directed by Sophie Barthes, the film revolves around the life of a New York-based couple, Rachel (played by Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), who plans to start a family and take their relationship to the next level. Here's more.

Detail

A wild ride to the new AI-induced world of parenting

The drama is set in the future where Artificial Intelligence becomes the normal way of living and nature is just a "memory." Makers have revealed that the film will be about a time where sharing pregnancy on an equal footing becomes a possibility with the help of detachable wombs or pods. Shooting of The Pod Generation is set to start in March, 2022.

Information

Clarke is aboard as an executive producer too

The film will mark Barthes's third feature directorial after Cold Souls and Madame Bovary. Talking about the film, the director told Variety, "Idea of the artificial womb as either doom or liberation for women is inherently comedic material." Apart from being the lead actor, Clarke is also an executive producer of the project. It's been bankrolled by Yann Zenou and Geneviève Lemal.

Updates

Ensemble of famed crew is backing the film behind camera

Apart from the stellar cast, The Pod Generation also boasts of a talented crew behind the camera. Andrij Parekh, the cinematographer of HBO's Succession and Scenes From a Marriage, will be cranking the camera. To note, Parekh is the husband of the director of this film. HBO's The Undoing fame Evgueni and Sacha Galperine will be composing the background score for the rom-com.

Upcoming Project

Clarke to feature in US Senator Joseph McCarthy's biopic

For the unversed, Clarke, who got nominated four times at the Emmys for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, is also the recipient of the BAFTA's Artist of the Year. She's set to feature in Václav Marhoul's Joseph McCarthy biopic that also has Michael Shannon and Dane DeHaan aboard. Clarke will be seen as McCarthy's wife Jean Kerr in the flick.