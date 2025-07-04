Who was Michael Madsen? 'Kill Bill' actor dies at 67

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in iconic films Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, passed away at the age of 67. The actor died at his Malibu home on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, reported PEOPLE. Madsen was famous for playing tough guy roles in Hollywood for over four decades. His manager, Ron Smith, confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Career highlights Madsen was working on several independent films Before his untimely death, Madsen was working on new independent films like Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives. He was also preparing to release a new book titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems. His team described him as "one of Hollywood's most iconic actors" who will be missed by many.

Filmography Actor was known for his roles in Tarantino's films Madsen was best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films. He played Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs, a role that cemented his footing among Tarantino fans. In Kill Bill, he portrayed Budd, a retired bouncer who kept a samurai sword in a golf bag. Other notable movies include Thelma & Louise, Mulholland Falls, Sin City, Another Day, and Donnie Brasco. He also starred in over 200 straight-to-video films throughout his career that started in the 1980s, per IMDb.

Personal struggles Madsen had filed for divorce from DeAnna in September 2024 Madsen was married three times, with his most recent marriage to DeAnna in 1996. He had five sons, three with DeAnna and two with actor Jeannine Bisignano. The actor filed for divorce from DeAnna in September 2024, citing their separation shortly after their son Hudson's suicide in January 2022. In recent years, he faced legal troubles, including a trespassing arrest in February 2022 and an August 2024 domestic battery arrest.