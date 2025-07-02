'Squid Game' Season 3 smashes Netflix viewership records 

The final and third season of the acclaimed Korean series Squid Game has made history by becoming Netflix 's biggest-ever TV launch for a non-English series within a three-day window. According to a Variety report, the show got over 60.1 million views within its first three days, setting a new record for this timeframe. The second season had 68 million views last December, but that took four days. This achievement also marks a significant milestone for non-English language content on Netflix.

Record-breaking views Season 3 surpasses the viewership of Season 2 The show's success is even more impressive considering it was released on a Friday (June 27), meaning just three days of viewership data were available for Netflix's Monday-to-Sunday measurement cycle. In contrast, the second season had premiered on a Thursday, allowing four days to accumulate views.

Global success Show is expected to continue climbing higher Despite only having three days of data, Squid Game Season 3 outperformed many global Netflix shows and quickly ascended the ranks of the platform's most-watched non-English titles. The show is expected to continue climbing higher in the coming days. The franchise started in 2021 with its record-breaking first season, which remains Netflix's most-watched series ever.