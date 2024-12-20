Summarize Simplifying... In short Squid Game fans in Gurugram can now enjoy a unique experience with the INSTAMAUT vending machine, which offers a chance to win exclusive merchandise through a dramatic death re-enactment game.

Want official Squid Game merch? Swiggy Instamart delivers in 10!

By Akash Pandey 03:45 pm Dec 20, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Swiggy's quick-commerce service, Swiggy Instamart, is delivering exclusive Squid Game merchandise in 10 minutes. The move comes ahead of the release of Season 2 of Netflix's global hit series, Squid Game, which is set to premiere on December 26. The special collection is up for delivery in select cities from today. An interactive "INSTAMAUT" vending machine has also been set up by Swiggy Instamart at Cyberhub in Gurugram for fans to interact with.

The INSTAMAUT vending machine provides a one-of-a-kind experience for Squid Game fans in Gurugram. It lets them show their love for the show with a dramatic death re-enactment, with a chance to win exclusive merchandise. A radar system tracks the movements of participants during the game, rewarding the most "dramatic death" with a coffin-shaped box filled with special Squid Game items.

Orders placed through Swiggy Instamart, including mugs, sippers, and games from the series, will be delivered in themed bags that reflect the show's iconic visuals. All items are promised to arrive within just 10 minutes. This initiative aims to bring the excitement of Squid Game directly into fans' homes, enhancing their connection with the popular Netflix series.