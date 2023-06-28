Entertainment

'Squid Game 2': Every confirmed and potential cast addition

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 28, 2023 | 06:05 pm 3 min read

Everything about the potential cast members of 'Squid Game' Season 2

The mega-famous K-drama, Squid Game is returning for a second season and the buzz it has generated is reaching unprecedented levels. Adding to the anticipation, JTBC on Wednesday reported that Won Ji-an will be joining the already star-studded cast of Season 2. While this news has caused a frenzy among fans, neither Netflix nor Won's agency has officially confirmed her participation.

Hiin Entertainment didn't confirm Won's participation in 'Squid Game 2'

In response to JTBC's report, Hiin Entertainment—Won's agency—stated, "We cannot confirm whether the actor will be starring in Squid Game 2. Please kindly understand." Per reports, Netflix also shared that they "cannot confirm." On a separate note, Won debuted through Netflix's series D.P. in 2021 and the actor also made an appearance in both Season 1 and 2 of Hope or Dope.

Will Park Gyu-young and Jo Yuri star in 'Squid Game'?

On Tuesday, Ace Showbiz reported that two female stars have been added to the cast of the second installment. The addition includes Dali & Cocky Prince's Park Gyu-young and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri. Park is rumored to be taking on a prominent role in the series, while there's no information on Jo's character. Netflix, however, has yet to officially confirm the reports.

Lee Jung-jae will return in Season 2

While many characters from Season 1 died, there are still several familiar faces making a return in Season 2. Leading the ensemble cast is Seong Gi-hun—the main character of Season 1—portrayed by Lee Jung-jae. Lee's popularity has soared to new heights, thanks to Squid Game. In fact, he is all set to venture into the Star Wars Galaxy in the Disney+ series, The Acolyte.

Are there any more returning characters and cast members?

Apart from Lee, Lee Byung-hun, renowned for I Saw the Devil, will reprise his role as the Front Man in Season 2. Joining him is Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, somehow indicating the detective's survival, and Gong Yoo—known for Train to Busan—returns as the mysterious salesman. The new season will reportedly welcome notable stars including, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

What is 'Squid Game' all about?

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game became a massive hit all over the world. In Season 1, the story unfolded around individuals who found themselves embroiled in a harrowing competition featuring seemingly innocent children's games, and the sole survivor among the hundreds of contestants stood to win a life-changing cash prize. However, the brutal reality is the essence of this series.

