R-rated films 'Logan,' 'Deadpool' franchise streaming on 'family-friendly' Disney+

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 23, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

R-rated 'Deadpool' franchise, 'Logan' are now streaming on Disney+.

Well, look who arrived fashionably late to the party! Disney+ officially announced that the R-rated movies Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Logan (2017) will be streaming on Disney's OTT platform from Friday. While the lead actors of the films and their fans were happy about the announcement, not everyone was psyched about the R-rated films finding a spot on a "family-friendly" platform.

Why does this story matter?

Disney+ previously introduced additional content rating controls which suggested that the platform might be open to including R-rated content.

Interestingly, Marvel chose to announce the news just when the San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing.

Fan theories suggest that Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan) might appear during Marel's panel on Saturday and possibly announce the future of mutants in the MCU.

What are the two films all about?

Deadpool is an unconventional anti-hero who possesses accelerated healing powers after undergoing a rogue experiment. With the help of his dark humor and powers, Deadpool sets out on missions in both of his titular films. Whereas Logan follows Wolverine from X-Men as he tries to hide from the world but soon has to babysit a young mutant who is chased by dark forces.

Parents react: 'It turns out they were lying to us'

A member of the Parents Television and Media Council slammed Disney's decision. The statement read, "Three years ago, the Walt Disney Company made a promise to families: No R-rated movies on Disney+, they said. It's a family-focused platform, they said. We have Hulu for our edgier adult fare, they said. It turns out they were lying to us."

'Families will continue to be woefully underserved by Hollywood'

The statement further added, "One day in the not-too-distant future, business schools will point back to this abrupt corporate U-turn as they analyze what happened to the once-great Walt Disney Company." It also pointed out that the presence of R-rated content "violates the trust and sensibilities of families" and that "families will continue to be woefully underserved by Hollywood."

Meanwhile, Reynolds, Jackman celebrated Disney's move

Meanwhile, the lead actors of the films took Disney's announcement as an opportunity to share jokes in order to celebrate the move. Deadpool star Reynolds took to this Twitter handle and wrote, "We're supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated 'R' for irreversible trauma (sic)."

Here's what Jackman tweeted

No amount of mutant healing factor could heal these emotional scars. Great movies for family night in! @VancityReynolds @deadpoolmovie #Logan @disneyplus https://t.co/ijQqwr1rQ9 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 21, 2022