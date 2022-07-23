Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'GoodBye' locks release date

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 23, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

'GoodBye' will hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's comedy-drama GoodBye will release on October 7 this year. The film, which co-stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati, has been directed by Vikas Bahl (Super 30, Queen). GoodBye will mark "national crush" Mandanna's Hindi cinema debut. At the box office, GoodBye will clash with Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. and Mrs. Mahi although the latter is rumored to get postponed.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rashmika Mandanna has made a name for herself in a brief period due to her breakthrough roles in films like Pushpa: The Rise, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam.

Her charm and exuberance, coupled with her acting chops, have proved to work wonders.

Meanwhile, Bachchan has had a busy year and GoodBye will be his third theatrical outing in 2022 after Jhund and Runway 34.

Announcement Fans believe 'GoodBye' can be the next 'Piku'

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update. Apart from the aforementioned actors, GoodBye also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Shayank Shukla. Notably, Grover and Shukla earlier worked with Bahl in Sunflower. The announcement has left fans excited and some cinephiles have already termed it the next Piku due to Mandanna and Big B's collaboration.

Twitter Post Check out first official look of 'GoodBye'

I finally get to say this 🥰

My Hindi debut film - GOODBYE!🤍 with @SrBachchan sir 🔥 @Neenagupta001 ma’am 🤍 #VikasBahl

and a maaaaaad cool cast @pavailkgulati #SahilMehta#abhishek and so many such amazing actors and technicians .. 🔥❤️

Is releasing on October 7-2022 💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/6HnxtA9891 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 23, 2022

Details Mandanna wrapped up the shooting last month

The film is touted to be a "celebration of life" and will "take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth, and tears." GoodBye is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Good Co. Mandanna had wrapped up the shooting last month and shared a note filled with gratitude on Instagram, calling Gupta the "cutest" and Big B the "bestest."

Upcoming films Where else will we see Mandanna and Bachchan?

Mandanna will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She also has Mission Majnu in the pipeline, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. On the other hand, on September 9, Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He has also been working on Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

