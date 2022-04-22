Entertainment

'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama hits the floors in Manali

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal' releases next August

Team Animal has started rolling! Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the Hindi film has commenced its shooting schedule in the picturesque town of Manali. Its makers took to Twitter to share the update. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it marks his first collaboration with all the aforementioned actors. Animal is set to hit the theaters on August 11, 2023.

Animal is the first film Ranbir is shooting for after his wedding to fellow star Alia Bhatt that took place last week in their house in Mumbai.

The couple's first film together, Brahmastra, is looking at a September outing this year.

Separately, since both of Vanga's directorials Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh were massive hits, expectations are high from this collaboration.

The Manali leg of the schedule began with a puja ceremony on Thursday. The actors were welcomed with traditional Himachali caps and shawls, which they wore and clicked photos with fans present at the location. Notably, Parineeti Chopra was initially signed for Animal, but she opted out due to Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Chamkila reportedly had overlapping dates with Animal, forcing the exit.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Animal is a crime drama that has Mandanna playing a character named Geetanjali. To maintain a fit body that suits his role in this Bollywood film, Ranbir is currently undergoing training under popular fitness coach Shivoham aka Dheepesh Bhatt. Coming to the crew, Harshavardhan Rameshwar is involved in the music composition, with Santhana Krishnan taking care of the cinematography.

Writer duo Siddharth-Garima is also attached to the upcoming movie. While Ranbir's character has been kept under wraps, we know by now that Kapoor will play his father in the film. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Shamshera and a Luv Ranjan-directorial in his pipeline. News has it that shooting for the latter is almost done from Ranbir's side. Shamshera will release on July 22 this year.