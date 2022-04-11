Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files' makers reuniting for 'two brutally honest tales'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 11, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

The two films have not received any title yet

Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production are joining forces once again! Makers of the "global blockbuster" The Kashmir Files will collaborate for "two brutally honest tales," as was told by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on his social media spaces. He announced this while wishing Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, producer of the Bollywood film, on his birthday.

The Kashmir Files is set around the exodus (which the film corrects as genocide) of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

It's performing exceptionally well at the box office, worldwide and in India. So, this news of them collaborating for two more films raises our hopes.

Both the movies will be presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The plot remain scarce though.

Taking to his social media handles, Agnihotri wrote, "A very happy birthday to Tiger Producer @AbhishekOfficl. Gives me great pleasure to announce a new collaboration between @AAArtsOfficial & @i_ambuddha. Love. Always." He also shared a video of the same which said that the upcoming films will reveal "spine chilling and unreported truths of Indian history." "More details about the line-up soon," the video added.

A very happy birthday to Tiger Producer @AbhishekOfficl. Gives me great pleasure to announce a new collaboration between @AAArtsOfficial @i_ambuddha. Love. Always. pic.twitter.com/UMP9Maay2M — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 11, 2022

Agarwal, on his part, said, "Thank you bhai for this lovely gift I hope I don't let u down." Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, among others, has slowed down at the box office. But, it's already collected a total of Rs. 250.73cr in India so far. It was made on a budget of Rs. 30cr.

Currently, Abhishek Agarwal Arts is busy promoting Tiger Nageswara Rao, a pan-India film starring Telugu actor Ravi Teja. It has been helmed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu. Also written by him, it marks Teja's 71st film in the industry. In it, the actor plays notorious thief Nageswara Rao. On the other hand, Agnihotri is working on The Delhi Files, which will release next year.