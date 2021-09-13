'The DELHI Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'boldest of the trilogy'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces his next venture

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next venture that has been titled The DELHI Files. This project is "the last & the boldest of the trilogy," after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. While The Tashkent Files released in 2019, the latter will get a premiere soon. All the films in the trilogy narrate "untold stories of independent India," as per Agnihotri.

Agnihotri says the film is about 'Right To Life'

While making the announcement, the Chocolate and Hate Story helmer wrote, "Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles - Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles - Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles - Right To Life." He ended this tweet asking for blessings from everyone.

Shooting starts soon for 'The DELHI Files,' in Hindi, Punjabi

Divulging more on the premise of The DELHI Files, Agnihotri said, "Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy. #TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi." Along with the announcement, he also shared the first look and a motion poster of the film.

The State Emblem of India is covered in blood

The first look has India's emblem, covered in blood probably, with a silhouette of a Sikh boy, who's most likely asking someone to stop. The 40-second-long motion poster starts with a moving image, which we realize is the national emblem. A priest's mantra chanting, soldier's footsteps, sound of bullets firing and a baby crying tell us it's going to ruffle some feathers for sure.

Agnihotri's second film in trilogy is based on Kashmiri Hindus

Abhishek Agarwal Arts is backing the film, along with Agnihotri's I am Buddha Production. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, based on the "unreported exodus of Kashmiri Hindus," is in the post-production stage. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi (Agnihotri's wife) and Anupam Kher (a Kashmiri Hindu himself) among others. Given the impact The Tashkent Files created, expectations are high from the trilogy's last two films.