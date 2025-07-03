Ozzy Osbourne gearing up for his last show before retirement

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne (76), who has survived decades of substance abuse, jail time, Parkinson's disease, and life-threatening accidents, is preparing for his last concert. The Black Sabbath frontman will perform at a farewell gig this coming Saturday at Villa Park in Birmingham with his original bandmates. The event will feature bands that have influenced the industry over the years, including Metallica and Slayer.

Concert details 'Back to the beginning' The concert, called Back to the Beginning, will be a tribute to Black Sabbath's origins. Villa Park is located near Osbourne's childhood home in Aston. The venue holds sentimental value for Osbourne as he and his friends used to charge match-goers for parking cars there when they were kids. The upcoming concert is being hailed as the greatest heavy metal show ever.

Career path From record shop ad to rock star Osbourne's journey started when he put up an advertisement for a band in a record shop, leading him to form Black Sabbath with his schoolmates, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and Tony Iommi. The band set the template for heavy metal with their unique approach and imagery of fantasy and horror. Their success story is admired by fans like Joe Porter, who talked to the BBC. He said, "Ozzy's like a madman on stage, but really he's just a normal bloke."

Controversies Controversies that have marked Osbourne's career Osbourne's career has been marked by several controversies, including biting the head off a live bat and two doves. He has also been arrested for urinating on a Texas war monument, getting thrown out of Dachau concentration camp for drunk and disorderly behaviour, and blacking out to wake up in the central reservation of a 12-lane freeway. Despite these incidents, he remains a beloved figure among fans.