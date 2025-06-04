What's the story

Eight Mile Style, the music publishing company that manages Eminem's early catalog, is suing Meta Platforms for over $109 million.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of copyright infringement by allegedly "storing, reproducing, and exploiting" 243 songs from Eight Mile Style's catalog without authorization on its platforms, reported People.

The songs in question were published between 1995 and 2005, and while Eminem is not directly involved in the lawsuit, they are part of his early catalog.