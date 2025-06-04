Eminem's music publisher sues Meta for $109M over copyright infringement
What's the story
Eight Mile Style, the music publishing company that manages Eminem's early catalog, is suing Meta Platforms for over $109 million.
The lawsuit accuses Meta of copyright infringement by allegedly "storing, reproducing, and exploiting" 243 songs from Eight Mile Style's catalog without authorization on its platforms, reported People.
The songs in question were published between 1995 and 2005, and while Eminem is not directly involved in the lawsuit, they are part of his early catalog.
Legal action
Lawsuit claims Meta exploited music on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp
The lawsuit claims that Meta's platforms—Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp—have allowed users to use Eminem's music without proper attribution or license.
The label is seeking monetary damages and has asked for the maximum statutory damages. It also requested a jury trial.
Damages sought
Company seeks $150K per song
The lawsuit states that Eight Mile Style is seeking $1,50,000 for each of the 243 songs used on Meta's platforms. This amounts to a total of $10,93,50,000 in damages.
The company argues that the copyright infringement has resulted in a "diminished value" of its copyrights and lost profits, as well as profits attributable to the infringement by Meta.
Infringement details
Pursued licenses from Audiam, Inc
The lawsuit alleges that Meta pursued licenses from Audiam, Inc. to gain access to Eminem's music.
However, Eight Mile Style claims it did not authorize access to Audiam, a digital royalty collection and payment engine.
The suit also states that while some songs were removed after earlier complaints by Eight Mile Style, Meta allegedly "reproduced and stored unauthorized unlicensed copies."