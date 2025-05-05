What's the story

The Supreme Court of India summoned five influencers, including comedian Samay Raina, over a petition by an NGO on Monday.

The petition, filed by Cure SMA Foundation of India, accuses them of mocking the disabled and those with rare disorders.

The court directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to serve notices to the individuals to ensure their presence at the next hearing. If they fail to appear, strict action will be taken, the apex court has warned.