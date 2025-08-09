Sony's first EV with Honda inches closer to production

The Afeela 1 electric vehicle (EV), a joint venture between Sony and Honda , has entered pre-production at Honda's East Liberty plant in Ohio. The move comes as a strategic effort to set high manufacturing standards for the new model. The decision is especially timely given the recent challenges faced by other new cars, such as the Fisker Ocean and VinFast VF8.

Model Reservations for the Afeela 1 are now open The Afeela 1 was first unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Now, refundable reservations for the model are open for $200. The initial launch will feature two trims: the Origin, priced at $89,900, and the Signature at $102,900. While deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2026, it is worth noting that the more affordable Origin variant will be launched after its premium counterpart.

Advanced features The Signature trim comes with a host of advanced features The Signature trim of the Afeela 1 comes with a host of advanced features such as 21-inch wheels, rear seat entertainment, and a center camera-monitoring system. The car is equipped with 40 sensors including cameras, LiDAR, radar and ultrasonic systems. It also packs an ECU with over-the-top computing power (800 trillion operations per second), AI tech, active noise canceling technology, and a spatial sound system.

Price concerns Industry experts criticize high prices The high prices of the Afeela 1 have drawn criticism from industry experts. Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said that while Honda's partnership with Sony helps share EV development costs and integrate advanced tech into a new passenger vehicle, "the Afeela's price and electric drivetrain will limit its consumer appeal." He added that this model would only attract buyers already considering Lucids, Rivians, and Teslas.

Manufacturing details How does the Afeela EV perform? Photos from the pre-production process show engineers checking for panel gaps, validating door panel assembly with a custom jig, and working on the car's unique polishing process. The Afeela 1 is powered by front and rear 241hp electric motors that provide all-wheel drive. It has an estimated cruising range of 483km and a 91kWh battery that can be charged at up to 150kW.