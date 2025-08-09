Retro-themed Porsche 911 now up for grabs in limited numbers

California-based automotive manufacturer Rezvani has unveiled two stunning retro-themed Porsches, the RR1 600 and RR1 750. The new models are based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 and feature a carbon-fiber body with a classic design. The numbers in their names refer to the power output of each model, with both cars promising impressive performance on the road.

Engine specs RR1 600 is a performance powerhouse The RR1 600 is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter, flat-six engine with upgraded turbos and other unspecified hardware. This powerful machine can go from 0-97km/h in just three seconds, making it a real performance powerhouse. The car's retro-themed design combined with modern engineering makes it an exciting addition to Rezvani's lineup of supercars and military-inspired SUVs.

Enhanced performance RR1 750 offers track-focused upgrades The RR1 750, based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S, boasts a more powerful 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, flat-six engine that delivers an impressive 750hp. Thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, this model can reach 97km/h in just two seconds. It also offers an optional upgrade for track use with Ohlins TTX-Pro coilovers suspension, enhancing its performance capabilities even further.