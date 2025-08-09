Retro-themed Porsche 911 now up for grabs in limited numbers
What's the story
California-based automotive manufacturer Rezvani has unveiled two stunning retro-themed Porsches, the RR1 600 and RR1 750. The new models are based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 and feature a carbon-fiber body with a classic design. The numbers in their names refer to the power output of each model, with both cars promising impressive performance on the road.
Engine specs
RR1 600 is a performance powerhouse
The RR1 600 is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter, flat-six engine with upgraded turbos and other unspecified hardware. This powerful machine can go from 0-97km/h in just three seconds, making it a real performance powerhouse. The car's retro-themed design combined with modern engineering makes it an exciting addition to Rezvani's lineup of supercars and military-inspired SUVs.
Enhanced performance
RR1 750 offers track-focused upgrades
The RR1 750, based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S, boasts a more powerful 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, flat-six engine that delivers an impressive 750hp. Thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, this model can reach 97km/h in just two seconds. It also offers an optional upgrade for track use with Ohlins TTX-Pro coilovers suspension, enhancing its performance capabilities even further.
Availability
Limited production run of just 50 units
Rezvani plans to produce only 50 units of these exclusive models, with each taking around four months to build. The starting price for the RR1 600 is $195,000 but this doesn't include the cost of providing a donor car from the 992-generation Porsche 911 series. Optional upgrades such as center-lock wheels ($12,500), carbon-fiber wheel covers ($4,500), and an upgraded track suspension ($8,500) are also available at an extra cost.