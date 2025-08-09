Why Kia Motors is being probed in the US
What's the story
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into over 137,000 Kia vehicles. The probe comes after complaints about the ineffectiveness of a recall remedy for defective oil piston rings. The affected models include the 2021-2023 Seltos and Soul. In February, Kia had issued a recall for these vehicles due to concerns that their piston oil rings may have been improperly manufactured.
Risk assessment
Defective piston oil rings could lead to engine damage
The defective piston oil rings in the recalled Kia vehicles could cause engine damage over time, thereby increasing the risk of a fire. In April, Kia had offered a recall remedy which involved inspecting the vehicle to determine if an engine replacement was needed. However, the NHTSA has received 47 complaints claiming that this remedy was either ineffective or not provided at all.
Investigation
Investigation focuses on effectiveness of remedy measures
The NHTSA's audit will look into the effectiveness of Kia's remedy measures, as highlighted in the complaints received between April and June this year. Punitive measures, if any, will be taken accordingly.